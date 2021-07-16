SpotemGottem, a rapper, was arrested after allegedly brandishing a gun at a parking attendant.

According to investigators, rapper SpotemGottem was arrested on Thursday at a hotel room in Aventura, Florida, following an inquiry into an incident that occurred in June.

Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, the 19-year-old rapper, whose true name is Nehemiah Lamar Harden, was caught in room 746 of the AC Hotel Miami Aventura on an arrest warrant.

During the investigation into the alleged event on June 20, Harden faces many accusations, including aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and accessory after the fact to a felony.

The accused victim, a parking valet at a garage in Miami Beach, informed police that he was working when four Dodge Chargers arrived and parked, one white, one green, one gray, and one burgundy.

According to Local 10 News, a quarrel arose over the expense of a $80 parking fee, then Harden allegedly pulled out a revolver and pointed it at the victim. Before the cars fled, he allegedly said, “You know what it is.”

Harden was arrested while laying in bed with an AK-47 pistol next to him. The gun was “within reach and readily accessible for quick use,” according to police.

According to NBC 6, he was granted a $18,500 bond at a hearing on Friday.

According to Local 10 News, three other males were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the parking garage incident; however, no further information on the other suspects is thought to have been published.

Harden has been charged before, with the 19-year-old rapper being detained in 2017 for possession of a concealed weapon and grand theft auto. Harden and a companion, both 15 years old at the time, were detained after their car broke down and they and another suspect decided to steal another.

According to authorities, the third suspect discovered a 2011 Nissan Frontier and fled the site after learning that his friends had been apprehended.

Harden's 2020 single, "Beat Box," became popular on TikTok and has since gotten remixes from various artists, and it recently hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 rankings.