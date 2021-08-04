Spirit Airlines cancels nearly a third of its flights due to “operational challenges,” according to the company.

The Associated Press reported that Spirit Airlines canceled roughly a third of its flights on Monday due to weather and “operational issues.” Field Sutton, the airline’s spokesman, said the company is “working around the clock to get back on schedule.”

Around 7,400 flights were delayed by at least 15 minutes on Sunday, according to FlightAware, while over 900 were canceled.

Nearly half of the flights were canceled due to thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Airlines are scrambling to keep up with the summer vacation throngs as air travel in the United States reaches new pandemic-era highs.

Despite an increase in coronavirus infections caused by the Delta variation, the United States reached another recent high for air travel on Sunday, with more than 2.2 million travelers passing through airport checkpoints, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

This is over 11,000 more people who have been screened than on July 18, and the greatest number since February 28, 2020, before the pandemic hit full force in the United States. However, compared to the same Sunday last year, aviation travel was down 17% on Sunday.

The revival of leisure travel, combined with severe weather, has resulted in delays and flight cancellations at airlines still trying to recover from the pandemic’s impact. Airlines have been caught short-staffed on occasion, despite receiving $54 billion in government funds to keep workers on the payroll.

According to FlightAware data, there have been at least 5,000 delayed flights on most days since early July. The airlines having the most troubles are American, Southwest, and Spirit.

At least 40% of Southwest and Spirit flights were delayed on Sunday, with 19% of Spirit flights canceled. By midday on Monday, Spirit had canceled 32% of its flights, resulting in huge lineups at the ticket booths at Orlando International Airport in Florida.

A prominent senator is questioning a number of airlines to find out why there are so many flight delays and cancellations. Senator Maria Cantwell, a Washington Democrat who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee, said airlines performed a bad job managing their workforces and may have failed to meet the objective of taxpayer support.

As the number of new cases rises, the travel recovery faces a new public-health concern.