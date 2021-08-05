Spirit Airlines cancels many flights in major cities, leaving passengers stranded.

Spirit Airlines canceled 33 flights late Sunday, leaving hundreds stranded at Orlando International Airport. Spirit Airlines has canceled flights out of Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale, and Atlantic City, among other cities on the East Coast.

Lines to talk with airline employees and reschedule flights were substantially backed up, according to ClickOrlando, with some customers alleging they had to wait up to 12 hours to speak with someone. Others stated that the cancellations had stranded them at the airport for 24 hours. Treasure Roberts, a News 6 reporter, was on the scene Monday morning and saw a lot of individuals sleeping in chairs or on the ground.

Customers regularly complained about the airline’s lack of communication.

One traveler expressed his dissatisfaction by saying, “It’s frustrating.” “We have two small children with us.”

Following the cancellation of dozens of flights by @SpiritAirlines, hundreds of travelers are awaiting assistance at Orlando International Airport.

The wait at the ticket office stretches the length of the terminal.

At 5:30 p.m., you’ll hear from irate passengers. pic.twitter.com/LcDytcHn2y

August 2, 2021 — Treasure Roberts (@News6Treasure)

On Monday morning, Fox 29 reported that Spirit had canceled at least ten flights out of Philadelphia International Airport, as well as numerous out of Atlantic City. There were no explanations given for the adjustments.

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has also seen delays and cancellations. Passengers told reporters from Local 10 News that the problems were caused by a worker’s strike, with pilots and flight attendants walking off the job.

The Air Line Pilots Association and Spirit Airlines both notified Local 10 that there was no strike going on. In their statement, Spirit went even farther, blaming the flight cancellation on weather and “operational problems.”

The airline stated in a statement that “we are experiencing some cancellations today as a result of the combination of weather events and other operational problems across various portions of our network.” “To meet the demands of our guests, we are working directly with them.”

Otherwise, the airline has been tight-lipped about the problems it is or is not having. Local 10 contacted the Fort Lauderdale airport about the problem, which referred them back to Spirit while also stating that they had not heard about anything. This is a condensed version of the information.