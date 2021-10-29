Spencer Haywood is a character in the film Spencer Haywood Kyrie Irving’s anti-vaccine stance is deemed “unconscionable.”

Spencer Haywood has a goal in mind.

The NBA icon is a gold medalist at the Olympics and is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He’ll also be remembered for a game-changing victory off the court, when the Supreme Court overturned the NBA’s regulation requiring players to be four years out of high school.

Shaakira, his daughter, urged him to achieve more. “She goes to medical school and says, ‘Why don’t you do something real?'” During an interview with The Washington Newsday, Haywood, 72, cracked a joke. “Make the most of your popularity by doing something good for others.” Haywood listened and joined the Dean’s Advisory Council at Roseman University’s College of Medicine to work on projects addressing mistrust of the health-care system in communities of color and improving diversity in the medical sector.

Haywood began promoting the vaccine when Black Americans fell behind in the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination effort.

He tested positive for the virus in December of last year. He said he lost his sense of taste and smell, and that his heart was “constantly palpitating.” As a cancer survivor and someone who has conquered substance abuse, he was grateful that his symptoms were not more severe, even though some still lingered.

“You always go back to attempt to help others when you acquire the disease of something,” he remarked. “I didn’t want anyone else to be in pain. I was simply fortunate, and my thankfulness inspires me to accomplish more.” He went to Roseman University in Las Vegas to get his first injection as soon as he was able, and he did it on video to encourage others to be vaccinated as well. But, he argues, their efforts are hampered when an NBA player like Kyrie Irving draws so much attention for refusing to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think what Kyrie is doing is just awful,” he said.

Irving has been suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. In order to play or practice in public venues in New York, athletes must be immunized.

Irving—who stands to lose millions as a result of—spoke about it on Instagram Live earlier this month. This is a condensed version of the information.