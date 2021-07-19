Spain’s Prime Minister is on his way to the United States, but there will be no meeting with Vice President Joe Biden as planned.

Spain’s Prime Minister is in the United States for several days this week, but he will not meet with President Joe Biden, a remarkable break from the usual routine when world leaders meet.

The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has no plans to visit the US Capitol. According to local media, he is instead visiting New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Cupertino to promote Spanish enterprises.

The Spanish Embassy in the United States did not respond to a request for comment from this website.

The White House did not respond to this website’s request for comment.

Although Biden and Sanchez have a strained relationship, it is unusual for a head of state to skip an official White House visit.

Biden contacted a number of international leaders before dialing Sanchez’s number for the first time after assuming office on January 20. Since then, he’s hosted a number of world leaders at the White House.

Biden reportedly had a private meeting with Sanchez on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Belgium in June, and Sanchez was photographed alongside Biden in a “family photo” of attendees. Biden and Sanchez were briefly spotted on camera speaking while walking after the group photo, but no private meeting was reported from either country.

A trip to the United States would have been the first official meeting between the two countries.

Sanchez will visit investors in New York and business professionals in Hollywood, according to Morocco World News (MWN), before touring Apple’s headquarters in California’s Silicon Valley. According to the site, he intends to address the importance of the Spanish language in their operations.

According to MWN, Sanchez will be accompanied by Spanish Minister of Industry and Commerce Reyes Maroto on the four-day trip around the country.

Sanchez visited Estonia earlier this month, where he met with President Kersti Kaljulaid and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

“After the group shot, the Spanish prime minister and the US president had a brief conversation,” insiders from La Moncloa, the seat of power, told El Pais reporters at the time. “As previously indicated, the two intended to greet one another, meet in person, and establish initial contact. That was the agreement between their respective teams. They had decided, among other things, that the welcome would be captured on video as proof of the excellent. This is a condensed version of the information.