Space Force uniforms are a “total rip-off” of sci-fi shows, according to social media users.

The new uniforms for the United States Space Force were shown on Tuesday at the Air Force Association’s Air Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, and social media users immediately began comparing them to costumes from popular science-fiction shows and movies.

The Space Force wears a dark navy coat with six buttons on the right side to symbolize its status as the military’s sixth branch. Those that join the Space Force will be referred to as “guardians.” In December 2019, the Space Force was founded as the country’s newest military arm.

The prototype for the US Space Force’s military dress uniform was unveiled today. What are your thoughts? @SpaceForceDoD pic.twitter.com/87f3ZMmvxL

September 21, 2021 — John Rogers (@JohnRogers8News)

The prototype outfit was described by the US Space Force as “modern, distinctive, and professional,” but the announcement sparked a flurry of online jokes.

“A friend just emailed me: ‘Tell me the space force uniform isn’t a total rip-off of Battlestar Galactica,” Valerie Insinna, an air warfare reporter for Defense News, tweeted.

“Tell me the space force uniform isn’t a total rip-off of Battlestar Galatica,” a buddy texted, and reader— https://t.co/UEyvBY573A pic.twitter.com/8teKYBPWC5

September 21, 2021 — Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna)

The clothes, according to Tara Dublin, a Hill contributor, “look like they went to Party City and got generic”Military Person” Halloween costumes.” Rather than Space Force, it’s more like Space Farce.”

They appear to have purchased generic “Military Person” Halloween outfits from Party City. Rather than Space Force, it’s more like Space Farce. https://t.co/LNbyCVNEC5

September 21, 2021 — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks)

“I had no idea we were still performing space force,” Twitter user Tamarra Turner remarked. As a Trekkie, however, I think it should be called Starfleet.”

“At this point, I think the Gene Rodenberry estate has to sue the space force,” remarked another Twitter user, @Hail Void.

At this point, I believe the Gene Rodenberry estate should file a lawsuit against NASA. https://t.co/SaIsBu0xbs

September 21, 2021 — Cyrus/Void/Will (@Hail Void)

“So the forces of #SpaceForce have new uniforms, and someone has been watching too much Battlestar Galactica (the cut on those pants,….” tweeted user Em Vega. This is a condensed version of the information.