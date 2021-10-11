Southwest Airlines has canceled flights because of the vaccine mandate walkout, according to pilots.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association has dismissed “false accusations” made by conservatives claiming the recent major flight cancellations were caused by a vaccine mandate walkout.

Southwest Airlines canceled almost 1,000 flights on Sunday, with hundreds more already canceled early Monday morning, blaming the high frequency of cancellations on “disruptive weather” and a “FAA [Federal Aviation Administration]-imposed air traffic management program.”

“We could not predict the severe interruption caused by unexpected ATC [air traffic control]issues and bad weather across our Florida stations,” Alan Kasher, executive vice president of daily flight operations, informed colleagues on Sunday, according to CNBC.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas was among those who suspected that the cancellations were due to President Joe Biden’s order that all federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“At work, Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate. We’ve run out of pilots and air traffic controllers. #ThanksJoe, “Cruz sent out a tweet.

Southwest Airlines has stated that as a federal contractor, they have “no feasible alternative” except to follow the government’s vaccine demand.

On social media, a lot of its right-wing figures made similar claims.

Errol Webber, a filmmaker and former California congressional candidate, tweeted: “Employees of Southwest Airlines, keep fighting! Keep pushing back, air traffic controllers! Keep the queue open! Toss the airline sector into disarray.” Alana Mastrangelo, a reporter for Breitbart News, added: “Employees at Southwest are great Americans. It’s a beautiful thing to rebel against tyranny.” Chad Prather, a political pundit, Jessie Kelly, a talk show radio presenter, and Jillian Anderson, a former Fox News producer turned Candace Owens talent booker, all made similar statements on Twitter.

I support the employees of Southwest Airlines who took a stand against mandates. #LetsGoBrandon Chad Prather (@WatchChad) (@WatchChad) (@WatchChad) (@WatchChad) (@WatchC 11th of October, 2021 I support flight attendants, ground personnel, and pilots that respect their physical independence! CANCEL MY FLIGHTS AND KEEP FIGHTING! https://t.co/Cuz8P0QNIF Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) (@JesseKellyDC) (@JesseKellyDC) (@JesseK 10th of October, 2021 Southwest Airlines is only the beginning.

Southwest Airlines is only the beginning.

Jillian Anderson (@Jillie Alexis) says: "KEEP PUSHING BACK." 11th of October, 2021 The "false claims" were refuted by Captain Casey Murray, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA).