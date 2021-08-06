Southerners may shoot vaccination volunteers, according to Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Southerners May Shoot Vaccination Volunteers.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, told the Alabama Federation of Republican Women on Tuesday that southerners would shoot door-to-door immunization volunteers working for the Biden administration.

Noting that Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, Greene said, “(Democratic President) Joe Biden wants to come talk to you guys. He’s gonna be sending one of his police state friends to your front door.”

A vaccination volunteer may want to record a person’s name, address, family members’ names, phone numbers, and “probably ask for your social security number, whether you take the vaccine or not,” according to Greene.

“Yeah, well, what they don’t know is in the south we all love our Second Amendment rights,” she continued. “We’re not real big on strangers showing up on our front door, are we? They might not like the welcome they get.”

“Second Amendment rights” is often a synonym for the Constitutional right to own guns. The audience chuckled at her comment.

At an event in Alabama recently, a viewer secretly filmed this footage of @mtgreenee implying that weapons may be used to shoot door-to-door vaccinators.

On July 6, Biden recommended having individuals go door-to-door to assist more people get vaccinated. Greene and other Republicans, on the other hand, have claimed that Biden’s approach is dictatorial in nature.

Afterward, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert tweeted that Biden had “deployed his Needle Nazis.” Ohio Representative Jim Jordan said that next, the Biden Administration would go door-to-door to ask whether Americans owned guns. North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn said Biden would use his pandemic authority to take away people’s guns and Bibles.

Jen Psaki, the White House Press Secretary, clarified Biden’s proposal on July 8. “Local, trustworthy messengers: doctors, church leaders, community leaders,” she said of the vaccine volunteers who go door to door. The volunteers are there to tell people about the benefits of vaccines and where they can be vaccinated.

“They are not members of the government,” Psaki said. “They are not federal government employees. They are volunteers. They are clergy. They are trusted voices in communities who are playing this role and door knocking.”

Psaki also later clarified that the federal government has no list of who is vaccinated and who isn’t. She clarified this after Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said on July 8 that it’s the government’s business to know who has been vaccinated. Becerra also said that it’s legal to knock on doors.

During her speech in Alabama, Greene also blamed Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), for funding “gain of function” experiments at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). The U.S. has been investigating whether an accident at the WIV may have led to the COVID-19 outbreak.

While Fauci has said that the NIAID has never funded gain-of-function research, he has also admitted under Senate questioning that he can’t know for certain how the WIV lab used the NIAID’s previous financial aid.