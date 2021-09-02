Sotomayor claims that the majority of the Supreme Court justices have buried their heads in the sand over the Texas abortion ban.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor has slammed the Supreme Court’s failure to overturn a Texas statute prohibiting abortions in almost all cases, asking those who voted no to “bury their heads in the sand.”

After the court ruled 5-4 on Wednesday night to refuse to halt the state’s severely stringent abortion law, which would prevent the surgery if a “fetal heartbeat” is discovered, Sotomayor was one of four judges to file a dissent opposing the decision. This usually happens around six weeks into a pregnancy, when most women are still unaware that they are expecting.

Justice Sotomayor wrote, “The Court’s order is shocking.” “When faced with a request to enjoin a flagrantly unconstitutional law designed to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights while avoiding judicial review, a majority of Justices chose to bury their heads in the sand.”

“Through procedural entanglements of the State’s own invention, the Court has rewarded the State’s effort to delay federal review of an obviously unconstitutional statute adopted in contempt of the Court’s precedents,” Sotomayor noted.

She added, “The Supreme Court should not be content to overlook its constitutional duty to preserve not only women’s rights, but also the sanctity of its precedents and the rule of law.”

The Court’s use of a so-called “shadow docket,” in which decisions and judgements are issued without hearing any oral arguments, was also challenged by Justice Elena Kagan.

“Today’s judgment demonstrates exactly how far the Court’s’shadow-docket’ rulings might deviate from traditional appellate principles,” Kagan added.

“As everyone can see, that decision has a lot of ramifications. Despite this, the majority has acted without consulting the Court of Appeals, which is now debating the identical problems. It has just looked at the most basic party submissions, and only in a hurry,” she noted.

“And it scarcely explains its conclusion—that a challenge to an obviously unlawful abortion regulation backed by an entirely novel enforcement mechanism is unlikely to succeed.

“In all of these respects, the majority’s decision exemplifies far too much of this Court’s shadow-docket decisionmaking—which is becoming increasingly unreasoned, contradictory, and impossible to defend every day.”

According to Justice Stephen Breyer, women in Texas are now facing "imminent and significant injury" as a result of the statute.