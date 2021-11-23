Son’s ashes were stolen from his mother’s car in the parking lot.

Theft of an urn carrying his ashes has added to the agony of parents left reeling after their son died in a vehicle accident.

Blake Alexander Wade Elom, 24, of Hubert, North Carolina, died in an automobile accident in September 2020, turning Chris and April Lundgren’s lives upside down.

The urn containing his ashes was kept near to the couple at all times.

However, their son’s prized souvenir was taken when their car was broken into in a car parking lot north of Houston, Texas, where April Lundgren worked as an ER nurse, according to Fox 26.

She told the network, “Our family has already lost its son, and this is all we have left of him.”

Surveillance footage from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office shows a man breaking into the car near the Wyndham Garden hotel in Willowbrook, where the couple had been staying, at roughly 5.15 a.m. Saturday and climbing inside, according to investigators.

“We’re thinking he assumed it was a jewelry box because the urn was the first thing he grabbed from my car,” she told Fox 26, “so I’m sure when he got home he learned he was severely mistaken.”

“All we can hope for is that someone sees the urn or knows who took it and returns it to us.”

She said it was tough to tell the news of the theft to the couple’s 12-year-old daughter, and that it was a particularly painful blow as Thanksgiving approached. April Lundgren claimed the couple had to return to North Carolina in an interview with ABC 13.

She told the network, “Just going back without him is incredibly terrible.” “It means everything,” she added, “besides from memories, this is all we have left of him.” Blake was regarded as “full of life” by her. “He was incredibly caring and loving,” she told the network, “and would give the shirt off his back to anyone.” The family announced it would pay a monetary prize to anyone who could bring them to the urn.

Chris Lundgren told ABC 13 that "we simply want everything back, no questions asked." A new pair of boots and a pocketbook were also taken.