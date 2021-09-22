‘Something didn’t seem right,’ says a witness who saw Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie fight.

According to a witness report submitted with police, a witness who watched Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie quarrel said, “Something clearly didn’t look right.”

The unnamed witness noticed “some sort of quarrel” between the couple on August 12, according to the witness testimony.

The witness noted, “They were talking angrily at each other and something appeared strange.” “At one point, they were arguing about a phone, and I believe the man took the female’s phone. He didn’t want her in the white van, it appears. She followed him into the car as he climbed into the driver’s seat.”

“At one point, she was striking him in the arm and/or face while attempting to get into the [van],” according to the statement. “Eventually, she made her way in/pver hm and over to the passenger seat. ‘Why do you have to be so mean?’ I overheard her say.

The witness stated that they were unsure how serious the quarrel was because the couple appeared to be playing around.

Nevertheless, The witness wrote, “Something obviously didn’t look right.” “It appeared as if the person was attempting to flee and possibly steal her phone? I’m not sure, but I wanted to help.”

