Some Texas Democrats are adamant about staying in Washington, D.C., when Governor Greg Abbott convenes a new special session.

Some Texas Democrats have elected to remain in Washington, D.C. in protest of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to call yet another special legislative session in order to enact a GOP voting bill.

“A large enough majority, enough to break quorum, has agreed not to be in the Capitol when the second summoned session takes place,” Democratic state Representative Eddie Rodriguez stated on Wednesday.

Others who want to return to Texas in the future have stated that they will not attend any future special sessions held by Abbott at the Texas Capitol.

Texas Democrats are hoping to exert pressure on President Joe Biden and Congress to approve new federal voting rights legislation that will mitigate the effects of the GOP measure in Texas by remaining in Washington.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On Thursday, Abbott authorized a third try at enacting a voting measure, calling for a special legislative session to begin this weekend, despite the fact that Democrats who left the state in protest weeks ago are still in Washington.

The announcement was expected, and it comes as more than 50 Democrats were on the verge of running out the clock on the current special session and torpedoing the comprehensive voting package for the second time since May, as they hurried to fly out of Texas on July 12.

Abbott stated, “I will continue to call special sessions after special sessions.”

He called for a 30-day special session to begin on Saturday, and included a new election package among the 17 items he instructed the GOP-led legislature to consider, which also includes other conservative demands such as new border security measures and rules governing how race is taught in public schools.

The cross-country migration was the second time Democratic lawmakers protested the voting reform, which they claim will make voting more difficult for young people, people of color, and people with disabilities. But, as with the initial attempt in May, Democrats have no obvious avenue to permanently stop the voting changes, as well as a slew of other divisive GOP-backed initiatives currently being debated.

Abbott, who is up for reelection in 2022, decided to convene a new session right away as Democrats in Washington debated their options. They had to flee Texas because they were threatened. This is a condensed version of the information.