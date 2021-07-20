Some progressive Democrats are irritated by Biden’s infrastructure plan, which was released the day before the Senate vote.

President Joe Biden’s ambitious infrastructure plan, which was tailored to a bipartisan plan in order to win Senate approval, is facing opposition from progressive Democrats in the House, potentially jeopardizing the billions of dollars it would provide to states to repair crumbling roads and bridges.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, has set the bill up for a pivotal Senate vote on Wednesday, but several Republicans involved in the bipartisan talks are concerned that the vote could occur before a final agreement is achieved.

Meanwhile, progressives in the House are pushing back, claiming that the proposal isn’t broad enough and doesn’t include components of the Green New Deal climate policy that they believe are necessary for their support. They seek a larger, trillion-dollar bill to address the country’s reliance on fossil fuels.

“This is an opportunity that we cannot pass up,” Oregon Democrat Rep. Peter DeFazio told reporters outside the Capitol on Tuesday, flanked by “Go Bigger” banners. “People require assistance—they require federal investment.”

“It essentially, with a little green on the side, would lock us into the disastrous policies of the last century,” DeFazio said of the slimmed-down plan.

The Biden administration is missing out on an opportunity to pass a comprehensive plan, according to Rahna Epting, executive director of the progressive MoveOn.org campaign.

She stated, “We won the election, we defended the results, and now it’s time for Democrats and all of us to deliver.”

The White House, on the other hand, seemed upbeat about the swift reversal.

During Tuesday’s daily briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, “I will reiterate that we totally support Leader Schumer’s actions to go forward.” “Not only do we believe it is possible, but we owe it to the families in red and blue states who have waited so long for improvements in their lives—less time wasted in traffic, guaranteeing that every American, especially those in underserved rural areas, has access to broadband.”

The major worry for more conservative Republicans who have been critical of Biden is that negotiators haven’t figured out how to pay for the over $600 billion in road, bridge, and transit projects that have been proposed. This is a condensed version of the information.