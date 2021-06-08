Some of the world’s most important websites have gone offline, causing a global internet outage.

On Tuesday morning, a number of prominent websites around the world, including Amazon, Reddit, the UK Government website, and a number of news outlets, crashed.

It appears that troubles at Fastly, an internet content delivery network used by many big websites, are to blame for the breakdowns.

A significant rise in broken website reports across dozens of domains has been discovered by Downdetector, an internet service that collects reports of broken websites.

Some of the websites Washington Newsday attempted to reach, such as Reddit, only loaded partially, displaying simply plain text.

Others had completely failed to load. An Error 503 notice was flashed on both CNN and the UK Government website.

According to Google Trends, search inquiries for Error 503 surged substantially at 6 a.m. EDT.

The problems don’t appear to be confined to a certain area. Over the last hour, reports have come in from Australia, North America, the United Kingdom and Europe, and China.

Error 503 indicates that a service is momentarily unable to handle a request, possibly due to overcrowding or maintenance.

Even apps appear to be affected, with complaints that Spotify is not functioning properly.

Just before 6 a.m. EDT this morning, Fastly discovered problems with their content delivery network (CDN) services. The business stated it had detected the problem and was working on a remedy by 6:44 a.m. ET.

“The issue has been detected and a remedy has been applied,” it said at 6:57 a.m. ET. As global services return, customers may see an increase in origin load.”

The Guardian, PayPal, eBay, TechRadar, Target, Etsy, and Vimeo are among the other websites and services known to be compromised, or have been.

Some of these look to be back in service now.

Updated at 7:15 a.m. ET on 6/8/21: This article has been updated to reflect Fastly’s recent service changes.