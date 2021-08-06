Some military personnel are concerned that the Biden administration may compel them to take the COVID vaccine.

Following President Joe Biden’s recent request to the Pentagon to consider implementing the COVID-19 vaccine for military personnel, some members have expressed reservations about obligatory immunization, according to the Associated Press.

Hundreds of calls were received by former Army lawyer Greg T. Rinckey’s company, Tully Rinckey, from troops, Marines, and sailors who were worried by Biden’s inquiry. Military personnel want to know what their rights are in the case of a mandatory shot and whether they can take legal action in response.

“Many US troops have contacted us, stating, ‘I don’t want an experimental vaccination, I’m not sure it’s safe, and I don’t trust the government’s vaccine.’ ‘What are my legal rights?’ Rinckey remarked.

Vaccines are often regarded a vital safeguard for service personnel because they often have to live and work in close quarters with their coworkers. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who has stated he wants the military to require COVID-19 inoculation, is anticipated to ask Biden to waive a federal restriction that the shot be kept optional until it is fully licensed.

All government employees must get vaccinated or risk periodic testing and travel limitations, according to Biden.

Lawyers say the waiver will put the military on more solid legal basis, allowing it to avoid court battles like the one it encountered in the 1990s when it forced the anthrax vaccine for troops despite the fact that it had not been completely approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The distrust among certain service members arises in part from the anthrax program’s problems, as well as the public’s feelings about the COVID-19 vaccines, which were rapidly authorized for emergency use.

Thousands of soldiers refused to receive the vaccine. Some people left during the service. Others were held in check. Some were court martialed and discharged with less-than-honorable discharges from the service.

A federal judge halted the program in 2003 after agreeing with service members who filed a lawsuit claiming that the military could not administer a vaccine that had not been properly licensed without their agreement.

After the FDA approved it in 2004, the Pentagon restarted it, but a judge halted it again after concluding that the FDA had not followed procedures.

