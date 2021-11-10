Some Jonestown residents wish to flee the town.

The Washington Newsday recreates the events leading up to the Jonestown Massacre in 1978, day by day, in this series.

On November 10, 1978, a spike in runaway attempts and nervous breakdowns occurred when Jim Jones began speaking “Revolutionary Suicide” as if it were imminent. He accused people of fabricating mental illnesses in order to avoid working, and he threatened to shoot runaways in the legs if they did not comply. Some people staged more subdued protests; Alleane Tucker, 49, of Tennessee, was chastised for singing slave chants in the field.

Jones’s declining physical state, as well as Congressman Leo Ryan’s visit, became the topic of talk in the settlement’s overcrowded homes. The Temple leader could hardly walk; edema had inflated his face and torso, and his hands had swelled to almost double their normal size.

Naturally, some inhabitants considered exploiting his frail health to flee, and Jones seemed to be aware of their plans. At a rally on November 10, he encouraged them, “See if you can make it to any railway.” “Check to see if you can locate any passports. Try. I challenge you to give it a shot. You have no idea who you’re speaking with. Just because I don’t speak in church terms doesn’t mean I’m not God… I’ll see you in the cemetery. There are a lot of you.” (Image courtesy of the Jonestown Institute) Despite the odds, they clung to the dream that they would escape Jonestown alive one day. The human impulse is to survive, not to quietly accept death. Despite Jones’ warnings of lurking “mercenaries” and dangerous snakes, younger, stronger people gazed into the bush, evaluating their odds of trekking to freedom. Residents who were older and more vulnerable begged for divine or governmental help. Despite Jones’ claims to divinity, they maintained their belief in a Christian god.

He did everything he could to rob them of hope. He was their only connection to the outside world, and he twisted it to fit his needs. He informed them in the “news” he read to them every night—and on which they were later tested—that American newspapers were printing stories claiming that Blacks were “better off during slavery,” and that scientists had produced a. This is a condensed version of the information.