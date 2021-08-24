Some foreign students who have been vaccinated will also require American COVID vaccines, according to colleges.

More than 500 schools and institutions in the United States will need students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before beginning the fall semester, but international students face uncertainty due to a hodgepodge of laws concerning whether vaccines satisfy the mandates.

Most institutions will need a second vaccination for people who received vaccines in their home countries that were not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization. Vaccines produced in China, Cuba, India, Kazakhstan, and Russia fall within this group.

Alicia Ely Yamin, senior fellow at Harvard Law School’s Petrie-Flom Center for Health Law Policy, Biotechnology, and Bioethics, told Zenger, “We are moving into a really tumultuous time.”

There is no clear mechanism in place to evaluate the efficacy of new COVID-19 vaccinations, according to Yamin, and leaving the decision up to different institutions creates “enormous disparities.”

“They must be able to use the approvals of governmental and multilateral entities as proxies for developing their own norms and policies,” Yamin said.

Hundreds of institutions, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education, will require students or staff to be vaccinated.

Some universities, such as Boston University, the University of Washington, and the California State University system, will admit students who have had any type of immunization.

Georgetown University, the University of Chicago, and New York University are among the schools that only accept FDA- or WHO-approved vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, and Sinopharm.

In an April statement, New York University Provost Katherine Fleming said, “Requiring immunizations is consistent with our objective to reduce the spread of COVID-19 within our own community, and more broadly in New York City, and to enable more in-person on-campus events.”

Students who have gotten other immunizations must likewise quarantine, according to NYU’s rules.

“All students who have not been fully vaccinated and have spent 24 hours or more in a country with a CDC Level 4 Travel warning in the 10 days leading up to their arrival at NYU will be required to quarantine,” according to the statement.

“It makes sense politically,” Zoe Chen, a Beijing-based New York University student, said, “but personally, I’ll be thinking, ‘Why don’t you just admit my vaccine?’” You’re causing me additional problems.’”

Chen expressed her reservations about the