Some churches have stopped working with Boy Scouts as a result of a bankruptcy agreement that makes them liable for abuse lawsuits.

According to the Associated Press, several churches are abandoning their connections with the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) since the group’s bankruptcy settlement could expose many churches to sexual abuse lawsuits.

Parishes may face liabilities “solely as a result of malfeasance by Boy Scout troop leaders who frequently had no connection to the parish,” according to Everett Cygal, a lawyer for Catholic churches following the BSA’s bankruptcy case.

“Scouting can only be provided with the assistance of their chartered organizations,” Cygal told the Associated Press. “It’s stupid not to safeguard the folks who are absolutely necessary to assure the future viability of scouting.”

Some groups, notably the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon Church, have already withdrew their support for the Boy Scouts and terminated their ties with them.

In February 2020, the Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy in order to stop individual lawsuits and create a large compensation fund for thousands of men who claim they were assaulted as children by scoutmasters or other leaders. The national organization predicted it would face 5,000 cases at the time; it now has 82,500.

In July, the BSA suggested a $850 million settlement that would prevent the BSA and its local councils from being sued again. The agreement did not protect the more than 40,000 institutions that had signed charters with the BSA to sponsor scout units, including many churches from major religious denominations, which are now reconsidering their role in the program.

Up to 5,000 of the United Methodist Church’s congregations in the United States could be affected by future litigation, according to the denomination.

Recently, the BSA encouraged those churches not to extend their charters beyond this year. These congregations were “disappointed and highly concerned,” according to the United Methodist Church.

The Presbyterian Church claims that because member congregations are distinct entities, its national leadership cannot act on their behalf. The Evangelical Lutheran Church’s leadership also stated that, legally speaking, its congregations are on their own and must decide for themselves whether or not to continue their association with the BSA.

"As a result of the bankruptcy, the congregation cannot rely on the BSA, the local government, or their insurance companies to defend them.