Some business owners are worried that Biden’s vaccine mandate will make it more difficult to hire employees.

According to the Associated Press, some business owners are concerned that President Joe Biden’s new federal vaccine mandate may make it more difficult to hire new staff and may drive away current employees.

Employers with more than 100 employees will be required to mandate obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine or offer weekly testing under the new mandate, which has some business owners concerned that employees would seek jobs at smaller organizations that do not have the requirement.

“Finding personnel, let alone keeping our current employees, is really tough in this tight market,” said Jonathan Chariff, CEO of South Motors. “It would be simple for them to locate another job.”

South Motors is a consortium of 12 auto dealerships with more than 1,100 employees in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale area, and Chariff said he presently has 80 to 100 job openings. Despite his support for Biden’s decision and his desire for his employees to be vaccinated, he chose not to require it due to a labor shortage.

The new laws might affect up to 100 million people in the United States, though it’s unclear how many of them are already unvaccinated.

Karl Wadensten, CEO of VIBCO Vibrators in Richmond, Rhode Island, was an early adopter of masks, weekly virus testing, and temperature checks at his manufacturing company. He has pushed immunizations but is afraid of losing staff if he forces them to get the shot.

Wadensten, whose company develops industrial vibrators for dump trucks and other purposes, said Friday that he is waiting for further clarity on what the Biden directives imply for his company, which has a few government contracts. His employment has fluctuated between 100 and 150 employees, with around 85 percent of them being vaccinated.

“For the other 15%, it would be damaging to their existing views and values,” he stated.

Smaller businesses, on the other hand, perceive exemption as a benefit. Alan Dietrich, CEO of Crater Lake Spirits in Bend, Oregon, is confronting a staffing crisis, just like other firms. He currently employs 36 people and is in need of two or three more.

He stated, "Being left out of the mandate is advantageous for hiring." "We continue to find a modest but significant number of persons in our area."