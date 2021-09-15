Some anti-abortion activists are concerned about the implications of the Texas abortion law in the future.

Some abortion opponents have expressed concerns about what Texas’ new abortion law implies for the anti-abortion movement’s future, including fears that the bill may produce “backlash” against the movement.

Senate Bill 8, which outlaws abortions once heart activity is found, usually around six weeks, has been challenged by Michael Sean Winters, a senior reporter for the National Catholic Reporter. Winters argued against the bill in a recent column, calling it “premature.”

Winters commented, “I am quite concerned that the early implementation of this genuinely unusual rule may prove to be the historic beginning of a backlash against the pro-life movement for which it is ill-prepared.”

Winters went on to say that while he considers himself pro-life, he disagrees with the way the pro-life movement advocated for the bill’s passage.

Winters remarked, “I am as pro-life as pro-life can be, but I despise the pro-life movement for its short-sightedness, moral myopia, and viciousness.” “For the first time in years, the pro-choice movement is energized.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Many religious leaders who support the anti-abortion movement have praised the new Texas law that prohibits most abortions in the state. However, some abortion opponents in religious groups in the United States are suspicious of the law and question the movement’s current course.

The apprehension stems in part from the law’s most unique aspect, which some critics see as a call to vigilantism: It gives public officials no enforcement powers and instead allows private persons to sue anyone they believe is helping in an abortion for a potential reward of $10,000.

The law has “serious flaws” and demonstrates that anti-abortion activists are willing to use “desperate and extremist tactics,” according to Charles Camosy, an associate professor of theological and social ethics at Fordham University who advocates for stricter abortion restrictions across the country.

The law, Camosy, a Catholic, said via email, “feeds the erroneous narrative that pro-lifers don’t have public opinion on our side” since it appears to be playing legal games to get around federal court judgements.

During the uproar over SB 8, John Stowe, the Catholic bishop of Lexington, Kentucky, presented a broader condemnation of several aspects of the anti-abortion legislation. This is a condensed version of the information.