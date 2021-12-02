So Far, the Longest Jail Sentences for the January 6 Capitol Breach.

On Tuesday, Jacob Chansley, the so-called “Qanon Shaman,” filed an appeal against his 41-month prison term for his role in the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

Chansley, aka Jake Angeli, is appealing his conviction for obstructing an official proceeding. It’s unclear what Chansley will use to support his appeal.

Chansley’s sentence, which began on December 1, is one of the longest of those who have been convicted in connection with the attack.

More than 120 people have already pleaded guilty to federal crimes ranging from misdemeanors to criminal obstruction, according to the Department of Justice.

For their roles in the attack, more than a dozen individuals have been sentenced to prison, with several more receiving probationary sentences.

The Washington Newsday has developed a list of the people who have received the longest prison sentences in relation with the January 6 incident.

Jacob Chansley and Scott Fairlamb

Scott Fairlamb, a New Jersey gym owner and former Mixed Martial Arts competitor, was also sentenced to 41 months in prison for assaulting a police officer on January 6.

Fairlamb was the first person to be sentenced for assaulting a police officer during the riot, and many people saw his conviction as a barometer for future attacks that day.

Until the QAnon Shaman received the same punishment a week later, his sentence on November 10 had been the longest of the other January 6 offenders.

Fairlamb, who also admitted to obstructing an official proceeding, faced a maximum sentence of 51 months in prison for his offenses. He has filed an appeal against his sentence.

Smocks, Troy Anthony

14-month period

A dude from Texas Troy Smocks received his prison sentence for threats he made to return to D.C. for Joe Biden’s inauguration, not for storming the Capitol on January 6.

On January 6, he was in Washington, D.C., but the Department of Justice did not charge him with any crimes relating to the violence.

After posting statements on the social media site Parler in the aftermath of the incident, he was arrested and sentenced to prison in October after pleading guilty to one felony count of making an interstate threat.

"Many of us will return on January 19, carrying our firearms," Smocks wrote under the alias ColonelTPerez.