So far in 2021, there have been over 33,000 wildfires reported, the most since 2011.

In the United States, there have been over 33,000 wildfires documented in 2021, the highest number since 2011.

According to data recently released by the National Interagency Fire Center [NIFC], there were at least 34,216 wildfires in the United States in 2021. A total of 2,221,835 acres of land have been burned in these fires.

According to the data, the number of wildfires reported in 2021 is the highest since 2011, when 40,051 were reported. In 2011, wildfires destroyed at least 5,812,728 acres of land.

In comparison, fires were reported in 27,941 cases in 2020, 22,507 cases in 2019, 33,094 cases in 2018, and 34,149 cases in 2017. According to the data, the United States had an average of 30,514 recorded wildfires from 2011 through 2020. According to the data, 3,125,609 acres have been burned on average during the last ten years.

“More than one million acres have burned across 12 states in 68 major fires and complexes. “Type 1 and Type 2 Incident Management Teams, as well as 6,650 wildland firefighters and support personnel, are deployed to 26 incidents,” the NIFC noted in an update on Wednesday.

According to the data, Idaho has 14 active fires, Montana has 12, Arizona has 11, California has eight, Alaska has six, Oregon has six, Washington has five, and Wyoming has two. At least one wildfire is burning in New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Minnesota.

The Bootleg Fire in Oregon is the largest of all current wildfires in the United States. The Bootleg Fire, which is near the Fremont-Winema National Forest, has burnt at least 212,377 acres and is 0 percent containment as of Wednesday. The cause of the Bootleg Fire, which was originally reported on July 6, is still unknown.

The Bootleg Fire burnt 153,000 acres earlier this week, according to fire officials, but it has continued to spread due to the dry and hot weather.

According to a recent update on the Bootleg Fire, “the fire will continue to be extremely active in unregulated sections of the perimeter, with unstable air conditions and extremely dry fuels.” “Wind direction, topography, and drought-stressed will be the primary determinants of spread direction. This is a condensed version of the information.