So far in 2021, extreme heat has affected 15 states in the United States.

Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming are among the fifteen states that have been plagued by excessive heat this year, with scorching temperatures persisting from coast to coast.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, June 2021 was the hottest June on record for the United States (NOAA).

“The average June temperature in the contiguous United States was 72.6 degrees F (4.2 degrees over average),” NOAA claimed in a Friday news release, “making it the hottest June in 127 years of record keeping and surpassing the record established in June 2016 by 0.9 of a degree.”

Eight of those states experienced their hottest June on record, while another six experienced their second hottest June on record. And the harsh weather isn’t going to let up in July.

This weekend, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued heat advisories for sections of Arizona, California, Idaho, Oregon, Nevada, and Utah. Areas of Colorado, New Mexico, and Washington have also been issued with heat advisories.

The NWS stated on Friday that “over 31 million people are currently under an Excessive Heat Warning or Heat Advisory.” “Highs in the triple digits might put a strain on Las Vegas’ all-time high temperature record of 117 degrees Fahrenheit.”

The brunt of the heat wave is forecast to hit this weekend, from Friday to Monday, and possibly into Tuesday.

On Saturday and Sunday in California, the Sacramento Valley is expected to reach a record-breaking 115 degrees, and temperatures in Death Valley are expected to reach 123 degrees on Saturday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom advised residents to reduce their water usage by 15% before the weekend, as the state’s drought emergency was expanded to 50 of the state’s 58 counties.

Reservoirs are drying up on the west coast as droughts continue to ravage California, Colorado, and Nevada, and high heat is threatening another wildfire season in the West.

As of Friday, wildfires were burning in 15 states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC). So far, 626,789 acres have been torched by more than 50 big fires.

“Incidents are staffed by almost 9,800 wildland firefighters and support personnel. New big flames have been reported in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington, according to the National Weather Service. This is a condensed version of the information.