Snake’s ‘Death Performance’ video horrifies and amazes over 33 million people.

The video was posted to Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Facebook page on Tuesday, and it has already received 33 million views. The snake’s Oscar-worthy performance stunned and terrified commenters.

A black snake, resembling a cobra, slithers around in the mud at the start of the film. The snake coils around itself and then rolls over onto its back after a few moments. The snake tries to wrap itself into a knot with its mouth open.

The snake finally comes to a halt after flipping and sliding around on the ground. The snake appears deceased in the final frame of the video, lying still on its back.

The DNR confirmed in its post that the snake is not dead and is not a cobra.

“No, it’s not a cobra.” The snake isn’t even venomous, according to the DNR. “In reality, it’s just a native eastern hognose putting on the show of its life.”

“When this creepy critter senses danger, it flares its neck and body by inhaling deeply and then exhaling the air with an impressssive [sic]hiss. If that doesn’t work, a hognose will turn onto its back and wriggle aggressively as if in excruciating pain,” according to the department.

However, the show does not end there. The snake may also “evert its cloacal vent, vomit its stomach contents, defecate, exude odor, and even bleed from its mouth,” according to the department. According to the University of Georgia’s website, the eastern hognose can be found from southern Florida to central New England. The snake preys on frogs, salamanders, small mammals, and birds, according to the school, and only rarely attacks humans.

“Humans are rarely bitten by hognose snakes. They’d much prefer pretend to be dead, as shown in the video above! The DNR noted in the comments area of its article that their venom is moderate to people and that only prey items like toads and amphibians need to BE W A R E.

According to the Florida Museum, most people who have been bitten by an eastern hognose were handling the snake after handling frogs or toads.

