Smugglers abandoned hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children along the border.

“A group of 125 migrants surrendered to #ThreePoints Station officers in San Miguel, Arizona,” stated Sabri Y. Dikman, the acting chief patrol agent of the United States Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, in a tweet.

This isn’t the first time a big number of migrants has been detained near San Miguel’s border.

“#BorderPatrol agents encountered approximately 130 illegal immigrants who surrendered near San Miguel, #AZ,” Dikman tweeted on April 7 beside a photo of a group of migrants apprehended at the border.

The post went on to say, “Citizens from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua made up the group. The group was given masks and taken to Tucson for processing.” In July, 197 undocumented immigrants were captured in San Miguel, including 147 unaccompanied youngsters. The majority of the immigrants, according to CBP agents at the time, were from Guatemala.

According to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data, border crossings increased from October 2020 to August 2021.