Smoke from wildfires in the western United States reaches New York, resulting in hazy skies and poor air quality.

On Tuesday, smoke from wildfires raging across the Western United States, including the huge Bootleg Fire in Oregon, reached as far as New York, with the blazes spewing smoke and ash in six-mile-high columns.

Winds pushed smoke east from California, Oregon, Montana, and other places, making the skies in New York City murky. The extent of the Bootleg Fire has grown to 616 square miles, which is approximately half the size of Rhode Island.

Multiple huge fires plagued the West Coast last year, resulting in Oregon’s worst fire season in recent memory, which blanketed the local sky with a “pea-soup” of smoke and impacted air quality thousands of miles away.

“We’re seeing a lot of fires that are producing a lot of smoke, and by the time that smoke gets to the eastern part of the country, where it usually thins out, there’s just so much smoke in the atmosphere from all of these fires that it’s still pretty thick,” said David Lawrence, a National Weather Service meteorologist. “This has been happening for the past two years.”

Continue reading below for more Associated Press reporting.

Fires raged on both sides of the Sierra Nevada in California. The Tamarack Fire in Alpine County, California’s Alps, forced the evacuation of many settlements and expanded to 61 square miles (158 square kilometers) with no end in sight. The Dixie Fire, which burned for more than 90 square miles (163 square kilometers) near the site of the catastrophic Paradise Fire in 2018, threatened tiny villages in the Feather River Valley region.

Tony Galvez had to flee the Tamarack Fire in California with his daughter at the last minute on Tuesday, only to discover afterwards that his home had been destroyed.

“I lost all I’ve ever had in my life. As he took calls from family, he remarked, “What’s going to important is the kids.” “I have three adolescent children. They’ll return home to a lunar landscape.”

The Oregon fire has scorched the state’s southern region, spreading at a rate of up to four miles (six kilometers) per day, fueled by gusty winds and extremely dry conditions that have converted trees and undergrowth into tinderboxes.

Firefighters have forced to flee the fires for the past ten days as fireballs leap from treetop to treetop. This is a condensed version of the information.