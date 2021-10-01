Smith & Wesson is leaving Massachusetts as the state considers a ban on assault weapons production.

In response to the Massachusetts legislature’s proposal to outlaw some firearms, Smith & Wesson announced plans to relocate its headquarters to Tennessee, according to the Associated Press.

According to officials, the gunmaker, which was founded in 1852, is investing $125 million to relocate its Springfield headquarters in response to legislative plans that would prohibit them from producing assault weapons.

The Democrat-controlled Legislature is considering whether to prohibit the sale and possession of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, as well as their manufacture, unless for military or law enforcement purposes.

“While we are hopeful that this arbitrary and damaging legislation will be defeated this session, these products accounted for over 60% of our revenue last year, and the unfortunate likelihood that such restrictions would be raised again led to a review of the best path forward for Smith & Wesson,” said Mark Smith, CEO of Smith & Wesson.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. will relocate its headquarters, distribution, assembly, and plastic injection molding activities to Maryville, Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The project is expected to break ground by the end of the year.

One of the reasons for going to Tennessee, according to the firm, is the state’s “support for the 2nd Amendment.”

Under Republican leadership in Tennessee, firearms prohibitions have been relaxed in recent years. The state became the first earlier this year to enable most adults 21 and older to carry handguns without a permit, which requires passing a state-level background check and training.

The transition will not begin until 2023, according to the business. The employment will be moved from the Massachusetts factory, which will remain operating but be redesigned, as well as from Deep River, Connecticut, and Columbia, Missouri, which will also close, according to the business.

According to the corporation, the Connecticut plastic injection molding factory will be sold, while the Missouri distribution facility will be marketed for sublease.

The company will reduce from four to three locations as a result of the transfer, with no impact on the operation in Houlton, Maine. Some manufacturing operations will stay in Massachusetts, and the corporation intends to keep them. This is a condensed version of the information.