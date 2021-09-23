Skunk is a character from the film “The Masked Singer.” All of the Suggestions So Far, as well as Who Fans Think It Is.

The Masked Singer is returning for Season 6 with even more outrageous costumes and even more outrageous guesses. After her maiden performance of Sam Smith’s “Diamonds” on the Fox show, the Skunk has already established herself as a strong competitor.

Skunk has a soulful, unmistakable voice, and many fans immediately recognized her as soon as she opened her mouth.

However, as with The Masked Singer, folks have made some wild assumptions as to who the Skunk is.

All the Insights on the Skunk’s Identity

The first set of clues

An opulent train-based bundle “I chose to be the Skunk because I am drawn to the duality, the yin and yang of it all,” she explains. Even if life isn’t always black and white, there are always two sides to every tale. I’ve come to tell you about my. Honey, I’ve seen it all over the years. It’s possible that there are certain misconceptions about me, such as the fact that I’m fast to get into a fight. That couldn’t be further from the truth, honey. When provoked, I’ve learnt that you don’t necessarily have to react. For a brief moment, I paused to think about my family. But I’m ready to return to the field… and make it do what it’s supposed to do, boo.” A gold train, a pink and gold suitcase, a first-class ticket to Seoul, and a vase with the letter D on it are among the props shown.

Other hints

Sam Smith’s “Diamonds” was the first song performed. What she desired to do “I felt like it was time for me to take a big risk and do something I hadn’t done in a long time,” says the masked singer. a sneak peek hint: Fans believe Elvis Presley is the Skunk in this photo.

Faith Evans, the R&B diva and one-time wife of The Notorious B.I.G., is the most likely identification assigned to the Skunk by admirers.

We can tell we’re dealing with someone with a soul background based on the voice. This is reinforced by the train and the ticket to Seoul: the first clip package shows us on a Seoul train.

This indicates that we’re dealing with someone who knows about Soul Train. Of fact, any number of Black divas could win, but Evans is one of only six performers to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.