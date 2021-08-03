Six weeks before the recall election in California, Gavin Newsom is on shaky ground.

Gavin Newsom has six weeks until he defends his job in California’s forthcoming gubernatorial recall election, and new polling indicates that voters are split on whether to keep him in office for the rest of his term or elect a replacement.

If the recall movement fails, Newsom will continue in office and be eligible to run for re-election in the 2022 midterm election. However, if more than half of California voters vote to remove the Democrat from office, the recall candidate who obtains the most votes will succeed him and lead the state until the midterm elections.

Since his election with 61.9 percent of the vote in 2018, Newsom has faced six recall attempts, but the current petition is the only one that has qualified for a ballot. Recall Gavin Newsom, a group formed by retired Yolo County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Orrin Heatlie, initiated the petition in mid-March and received more over 2 million signatures by the deadline.

Recall organizers collected at least 1,495,709 valid signatures, the minimum number required to initiate a recall election for Newsom, according to state officials. California Secretary of State Shirley Weber announced a list of 46 people who qualified to challenge Newsom for his seat last month, and the state’s lieutenant governor selected September 14 as the recall election date.

In California’s history, only one governor has been removed from office. In October 2003, 55.4 percent of voters voted to remove Democratic Governor Gray Davis from office. Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican, was elected to replace Davis, who won more votes than any of the other more than 100 recall candidates.

As the recall election in September approaches, Newsom and his competitors are traveling the campaign circuit to encourage supporters to vote. According to polls released last week, people are split on whether or not Newsom should be re-elected. In fundraising letters sent to voters this week, Newsom’s Stop the Republican Recall campaign admitted that recent polling results were not ideal.

"Let us be blunt and honest: if we don't have the resources to turn out our votes, we may lose this recall," she said. Stop the Republican Recall petition was signed by a large number of people.