Six RFK children have spoken out against Sirhan Sirhan’s release following the release of two Kennedy siblings.

Six of Robert F. Kennedy’s children have spoken out against the decision by California’s parole board to release his assassin after two of their siblings voted in favor of the move.

Sirhan Sirhan, 77, the Kentucky senator and presidential candidate who was shot and murdered in 1968, was granted parole for the 16th time on Friday.

After two of RKF’s children, Douglas Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., argued that their father’s murderer had been totally rehabilitated after spending more than 50 years in prison, the decision was made.

“While no one can speak definitively on my father’s behalf, I am confident that, based on his own consuming commitment to fairness and justice, he would strongly encourage this board to release Mr. Sirhan because of Sirhan’s impressive record of rehabilitation,” Kennedy Jr. wrote to the parole board during the hearing.

“I’ve lived my life both in terror of him and his name in one way or another,” Douglas Kennedy told the Associated Press after Sirhan’s parole was granted. And I’m thankful to see him today as a human being deserving of compassion and love.”

Six of Kennedy’s nine surviving children issued a statement on Friday night, calling the decision “devastating” and urged the Parole Board and California Governor Gavin Newsom to reconsider the order.

“We feel forced to make our position plain in light of today’s surprising recommendation by the California parole board, which comes after 15 previous decisions to refuse release. The statement from Joseph P. Kennedy II, Courtney Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Christopher G. Kennedy, Maxwell T. Kennedy, and Rory Kennedy said, “We adamantly oppose the parole and release of Sirhan Sirhan and are shocked by a ruling that we believe ignores the standards for parole of a confessed, first-degree murderer in the state of California.”

“Our father’s death had an indescribable impact on our family, and today’s judgment by a two-member parole board has caused great further anguish.

“But beyond us, Sirhan Sirhan, who is one of Robert Kennedy’s nine surviving children, committed a crime against our country and its people. He removed our father from our family and removed him from the United States.”

