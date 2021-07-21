Six residents in Indiana nursing homes have been vaccinated against COVID, but only half of the staff has been vaccinated.

The Associated Press reported that six completely vaccinated residents at an Indiana nursing home contracted COVID-19, despite the fact that less than half of the staff had been inoculated against the virus.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of seven people in Howard County, including one who was fully vaccinated, according to Howard County Health Officer Dr. Emily Backer. The five other completely vaccinated inmates were among 11 individuals who contracted COVID-19 at the facility during an outbreak that began in mid-June, according to officials. According to Backer, 44% of the personnel is fully vaccinated.

She stated that the immunization rate among the workers was “lower than we’d like.” They can’t force them at this point.”

According to Medicare, roughly 59 percent of nursing home employees in the United States are immunized against COVID-19, compared to 80 percent of residents.

Nursing home staff vaccination rates are being connected to a nationwide surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths in senior institutions in July, and are the focus of a federal probe in a hard-hit Colorado location where disease detectives discovered many workers were not immunized.

The CDC’s assessment of facilities in the Grand Junction, Colorado, area has raised fears among public health specialists that advances in protecting vulnerable elderly with vaccines may be jeopardized when the more aggressive delta variety spreads across the country.

The percentage of nursing care employees who have had their vaccinations is about the same as the overall percentage of fully immunized persons. Vaccination rates in some states are as low as 40 percent.

Some policy experts are asking the government to close the gap by requiring nursing home employees to get immunizations, which the Biden administration has been hesitant to implement. Nursing home operators are concerned that such a move will backfire, leading to many personnel with vaccine reservations quitting their positions.

To be clear, the vast majority of persons who are completely vaccinated and contract the delta variety develop just minor symptoms.

But, according to Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean for public health practice at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, “older folks may not respond properly to the vaccination, and there is an enormous danger of someone coming in with the virus.”

