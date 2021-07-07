Six Felony Convictions for the 2017 Texas Church Shooter were not reported to the FBI by the Air Force.

The US Air Force is being blamed for neglecting to report Devin Kelley’s felony records to the FBI six times after he shot and killed over two dozen people at a Texas church in 2017.

Kelley was in the Air Force for nearly five years until being released for bad behavior in 2014. For hitting his ex wife and stepson, he was found guilty of domestic violence.

On four consecutive occasions, the Air Force allegedly neglected to fingerprint and submit the prints to the FBI, and then twice failed to submit the case’s final report. Kelley would be unable to purchase weapons from licensed dealers if he had a felony conviction in the FBI database.

According to the Associated Press, Kelley purchased four firearms following his release and used three of them in the mass massacre.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Air Force is primarily to blame, according to a federal judge, since it failed to enter his criminal history into a database, which should have barred him from obtaining firearms.

In a judgement signed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez in San Antonio said the Air Force was “60 percent accountable” for the fatalities and injuries at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. The tragedy is still considered the worst mass shooting in Texas history.

Rodriguez wrote, “Its failure proximately caused Plaintiffs’ fatalities and injuries at the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church.”

The Air Force has publicly stated that if Kelley’s felony domestic violence record had been entered into the FBI database, he would not have been able to buy guns from licensed firearms dealers or wear body armor.

In November 2017, Kelley opened fire at a Sutherland Springs church during a Sunday service. Because one of the 25 people killed was pregnant, the official death toll was raised to 26. Kelley was shot and chased by two men who heard gunshots at the church, and he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Family members of the victims filed a lawsuit against the federal government. Rodriguez ordered a new trial to determine the amount of damages owed to the families.