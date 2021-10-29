Six days after contracting COVID, a 23-year-old firefighter dies, leaving behind two children.

Just a week after testing positive for COVID-19, a 23-year-old volunteer fireman died of COVID-19-related complications.

According to his obituary, Jay Cook of Kentucky died on Monday after a fight with coronavirus. He was survived by his wife and two young children.

Cook’s uncle, Justin O’Brien, told WYMT, “Six days of COVID and that’s how quick it takes a 23-year-old.” “Thirty-three was far too soon.” Cook was not vaccinated against COVID-19, and he may have had comorbidities that put him at a higher risk of being critically ill. Younger people are less likely than older adults to get immunized. Only 55 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds in the United States have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Although the virus is known to have a disproportionately negative impact on the elderly, health officials have long cautioned that young people are also at danger of becoming extremely ill or dying as a result of it.

Despite the fact that younger individuals have a lesser risk of dying from COVID-19, health officials are asking them to get vaccinated in order to save the lives of others, as well as their own. Young people aren’t rushing to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Dr. Mohammad Sobhanie, an infectious disease physician at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

“There is a vaccination available, and young people are being hospitalized with severe COVID,” Sobhanie told The Washington Newsday. “It’s heartbreaking to see young youngsters in hospitals on ventilators.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people aged 18 to 29 account for roughly 22% of COVID-19 cases but less than 1% of deaths in the United States (CDC). Cook’s death from COVID-19 at the age of 23 is highly rare, and O’Brien told WYMT that Cook’s death is a tragedy for the entire community.

"He aspired to be an EMT and a police officer. And that was all because he genuinely wanted to help ""Says O'Brien." "That was his personality. It was only him. He desired to assist his community. He wished for a better neighborhood." Cook was described as a "big-hearted fella" by Emerson Varney, a friend and fellow firefighter. Cook never "hesitated to help anyone," according to Heather Church, who set up a GoFundMe for Cook's family.