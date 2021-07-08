Sitters are being blamed by bereaved dog owners for the deaths of their beloved pets.

Two distinct pet owners have come forward with claims that their beloved dogs died while being cared for by dog sitters they hired online.

Both Danielle Andrade of California and Diego Chaves of New Jersey allege their beloved pets died while being cared for by dog sitters they hired online. The reported occurrences happened within a month of one other.

Andrade told This website that she used the Rover dog sitter and dog walker app to acquire pet care for her dog Lucky when she was out of town in early June. She explained that she met with the pet sitter privately before leaving her dog Lucky, whom she has owned since she was 15, and hired her without formally entering it into the app.

“I was going to a wedding out of town…

She stated, “I didn’t know anyone, and I wasn’t sure about actual vets monitoring [Lucky].” “I found [my dog sitter], and after interviewing a few folks, I found her.

She received a call immediately after leaving Lucky with the sitter, stating that Lucky had gone missing and “got out of the house.”

Andrade alleged, “Unfortunately, [the dog sitter]wasn’t much of a help.” “She was waiting on the porch for me when I got there; I think she didn’t know what else to do.”

Andrade and her boyfriend are said to have spent the entire night seeking before printing leaflets and asking people whether they had seen Lucky. “Unfortunately, I found her on the side of the road later that evening, she had been ran over by many cars,” Andrade verified to This website.

