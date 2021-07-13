Sinkhole Map of Florida: Where Have Incidents Been Reported?

Sinkholes are extremely common in Florida, making it difficult for residents to choose a property that is safe from them.

On the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s (FDEP) website, there is a map kept by the Florida Geological Survey that shows where sinkholes have been documented.

The data, however, only documents “subsidence” instances that have been reported by observers, according to the agency.

The FDEP stated on its website in a sinkhole FAQ section that “documented events tend to cluster in populous locations where they are easily noticed and regularly harm roadways and residences.”

“While the data may contain some actual sinkholes,” the website adds, “the majority have not been confirmed by professionals and are collectively referred to as subsidence incidents.”

Sinkholes are widespread when the geology beneath the land surface is limestone, carbonate rock, salt beds, or rocks that can be naturally dissolved by groundwater running through them, according to the USGS.

According to the USGS, sinkholes cause the most damage in Florida, as well as other Southern states such as Texas, Alabama, Missouri, and Kentucky.

According to the FDEP, because most of Florida is underlain with limestone, no part of the state is completely free of the risk of sinkholes, however there are some areas that are particularly vulnerable.

Sinkholes are particularly abundant in Pasco, Hernando, and Hillsborough counties in Florida, which are collectively known as “Sinkhole Alley.”

Paul Ivory, a Pasco County resident, told WFLA that he went outdoors to trim the grass in his backyard over the weekend and saw a six- to seven-foot-wide crater. “I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. That’s a sinkhole, I didn’t know what it was. He told the station, “I’m like, how could it happen so fast?”

Ivory believes Tropical Storm Elsa’s torrential rains are to blame, but county officials haven’t formally designated it a sinkhole or established what caused it.

In the days since Elsa caused devastation across Florida, similar events have been reported in other sections of the state.

At the weekend, many holes appeared near a golf course in The Villages. Officials initially called them sinkholes, but engineers later changed their minds and called them “depressions.”

