Singles in the United States accounted for 38% of the population in 2019, but they were less economically stable, according to a new study.

According to a Pew Research Center research, the number of single people in the United States has increased from 29 to 38 percent over the last three decades.

The study found that men have grown the unpartnered population faster than women, with a spike of 39 percent for men and 36 percent for women from 1990 to 2019.

According to the survey, unmarried persons are less financially stable than married people.

“Yes, single individuals are paid less, have less resources available to them when they require assistance, and are disadvantaged in other ways,” Bella DePaulo, a research psychologist at the University of California, Santa Barbara, told the Associated Press. “However, some of it—perhaps a significant portion of it—is based on discrimination against single individuals, not on anything ostensibly wrong with them.”

DePaulo expressed concern that the Pew report could further stigmatize the unmarried population if it is used to “create a distorted story about those unfortunate single folks and what is apparently wrong with them.”

The study released on Tuesday emphasizes the financial benefits of being married, especially as the number of unmarried persons in the United States has increased over the last three decades. On the other hand, being single is more difficult, according to studies, because the unmarried population earns less and has less education. Unmarried males, in particular, have a worse chance of finding work.

According to Richard Fry, a senior economist at Pew Research Center, the unpartnered population is often economically disadvantaged and less healthy than married persons or those living with a love partner.

“When we look at their health outcomes, we see that they are more prone to dangerous behavior like binge drinking. “Single adults don’t live as long as married adults,” Fry explained. “Single adults are a vulnerable group.”

A three-decade drop in marriage has fueled the surge in unmarried persons. The proportion of adults aged 25 to 54 who are married has decreased from two-thirds in 1990 to just over half in 2019, while the proportion of those who have never married has increased from 17% to 33%. People who are separated, divorced, or widowed are all included in the unpartnered population.