Since the peak of the summer resurgence, the number of COVID cases in the United States has dropped by more than half.

Following the summer upsurge caused by the Delta variety, the average daily number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has continued to fall.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the United States had an average of roughly 72,000 new cases of the virus per day in the previous week. This indicates a 58 percent decrease in average daily cases since the peak of the COVID revival on September 13, when the US recorded roughly 172,500 cases.

The drop is mostly due to an increase in vaccination rates in the United States as a result of an increasing number of vaccine mandates and the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer dosage. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 66% of Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Around 58 percent have been fully vaccinated, with only 8% having had a booster dose.

Over the last few weeks, there has been a constant downward trend in the number of instances. Cases had declined by 44 percent as of October 11 from a peak in September, according to the Washington Newsday.

With these new data, some scientists are more optimistic about the near future, believing that the United States will, at the very least, avoid a comeback on the extent of the one generated by the contagious Delta variety last summer.

According to CNBC, Dr. Arturo Casadevall, chair of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said, “I’m optimistic that this may be one of the last major surges, and the reason for that is because so many people have been vaccinated, and also because a lot of people have had COVID.” “The populace today has a lot of immunity.” While there has been a decrease in cases across the country, the South has experienced the most dramatic decrease after being hit the hardest by the Delta type. With slightly under 13,000 new cases in the last week, Florida, formerly dubbed the heart of the recent COVID revival by many, is now rated in one of the CDC’s lowest risk categories—well below most states with similar populations.

