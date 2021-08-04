Since the January 6 Insurgency, three Capitol Police Officers have committed suicide.

Officer Gunther Hashida committed suicide on Thursday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C. Hashida is the third police officer to commit suicide since the rioting at the US Capitol on January 6.

Hashida, 43, was about to celebrate his birthday in a week. He had three children and was married. It’s unclear how he committed suicide.

Hashida’s death was announced on Twitter.

U.S. Capitol Police officer Howard Liebengood was the first law enforcement officer to commit suicide as a result of his involvement in protecting the Capitol. Liebengood, 51, committed suicide three days after the riot. Though no official cause of death was given, his widow claimed he was sleep-deprived in the days after the insurgency and killed himself at home after a shift. The death was also confirmed as a suicide by a family attorney.

Following Liebengood’s death, attorney Barry Pollack issued a statement saying, “His death is a tragedy that has robbed all of us of a dedicated public worker.” “His family has experienced a tragic loss and requests that they be allowed to grieve privately.”

Following the announcement of Liebengood’s death, former Senator John Kerry paid tribute to him on Twitter. Kerry claimed that the cop used to stand vigil near his office door. “Howie always had a smile on his face, but he also showed tremendous care for the safety of the young personnel who worked behind our office doors,” the former presidential candidate stated.

Officer Jeffrey Smith of the MPD was the second officer to commit suicide. Smith was wounded by a metal pole hurled by rioters during the attacks, which struck his helmet and face shield. Despite his wife’s later claims that he was in significant bodily and emotional suffering, he was sent back to work after a brief medical absence.

On the way, Smith, 35, shot himself in the head.