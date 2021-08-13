Since the beginning of August, Florida has seen three days of record-breaking COVID cases.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Sunshine State recorded a record amount of new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, with 24,869 new cases.

Prior to Tuesday, the CDC reported a high number of new COVID-19 cases in Florida on August 5 and 6. On August 6, the state recorded 23,983 new COVID-19 cases, breaking the previous record established the day before with 22,778 new cases.

With 21,704 new cases reported on August 5, the number of new cases reported on that day surpassed the previous single-day COVID-19 case record set on July 30.

Overall, the number of new daily cases in Florida has continued to rise, and the state has emerged as the new COVID hub. According to CDC data, the state’s seven-day moving average number of cases has been steadily rising since mid-July, reaching levels not seen before during the pandemic.

As of August 11, Florida had a seven-day moving average of roughly 21,210 cases, accounting for nearly 20% of the total country’s seven-day moving average.

Florida has seen more COVID-19 cases in the last seven days than the combined number of cases recorded in 30 other states, according to White House Pandemic Response Coordinator Jeff Zients.

During a White House COVID task group news briefing on Thursday, Zients said that Florida and Texas alone accounted for roughly 40% of new hospitalizations throughout the country.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he is “worried about all of Florida” in a recent interview with WPLG in Florida.

“Look at the pace of increase, the inflection point of increase, and the number of instances. “You know, if Florida were a country, it would be one of the worst when it comes to the growth of cases,” Fauci added.

COVID-19 is verified in at least 32 percent of patients hospitalized in Florida, according to a recent report from the Florida Hospital Association. According to the research, 68 percent of hospitals in the state are understaffed. This is a condensed version of the information.