Since the announcement of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Joe Biden’s approval rating has shifted.

Since announcing the timeframe for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in April, President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have declined by 2.6 percent, reaching an all-time presidential low on August 16. On same date, his disapproval rating was likewise at an all-time high.

The president has been chastised for his handling of the withdrawal, with the Taliban seizing power in Kabul barely hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani exited the country on Sunday.

According to data from FiveThirtyEight, when Joe Biden originally indicated he would remove US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, he had a 52.5 percent popularity rating and a 40.9 percent disapproval rating. The information comes from a variety of polls conducted by businesses such as YouGov, Fox News, Ipsos, and Morning Consult.

According to survey data, the president’s approval rating peaked on May 25 at 54.7 percent.

By August 17, the president’s approval rating had decreased to 49.9%, with 44 percent disapproving. As the Taliban seized large swaths of Afghanistan, Biden’s popularity has slowly declined since August 10, when he had a 50.4 percent approval rating.

The White House has been approached for comment on Biden’s approval rating.

Biden’s choice has sparked a backlash, with many of his harshest critics being Republicans, including former President Donald Trump. Trump, on the other hand, pushed for a complete pullout from Afghanistan in June, boasting about “starting the process.”

The president, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other top government officials have also been subjected to heavy media scrutiny as a result of the Afghan government’s collapse.

Putting the Blame on Someone Else

However, on Monday, Biden shifted the blame to the Afghan military for allowing the Taliban to take over the country too quickly.

“I am now the fourth president of the United States to preside over the war in Afghanistan, following two Democrats and two Republicans. During a press conference at the White House, Biden said, “I will not pass this burden on to a fifth president.” “I will not deceive the American people by pretending that a few more months in Afghanistan will make all the difference.”

The president stated that he has no regrets about his decision.

He explained, “Our purpose in Afghanistan was never meant to be nation-building.”

Over the weekend, tens of thousands of people congregated outside Kabul airport, yearning for help.