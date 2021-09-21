Since taking the case, Brian Laundrie’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, has been bombarded with negative reviews.

The lawyer for Brian Laundrie’s family, who is a person of interest in the inquiry of Gabby Petito’s disappearance, Steven Bertolino, has been chastised for his role in the case.

Several individuals resorted to Yelp!, a crowd-sourced review platform, to criticize Bertolino for representing Laundrie’s family, who has been missing since September 14.

Petito, Laundrie’s fiancée, was reported missing on September 11, ten days after he returned home without her following a road trip. Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park on Sunday, according to investigators.

Petito’s father, Joseph Petito, has claimed that Laundrie was involved in his daughter’s abduction and that his parents were “complicit” in her disappearance.

Mr. Steven Bertolino, esq., the @NorthPortPolice needs your aid in finding Gabby Petito,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison tweeted last week.

Laundrie was labeled a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancee, and local police stated last week that he had refused to cooperate with authorities. Laundrie, on the other hand, has not been charged and is not accused of any wrongdoing at this time.

“Intimate partners are generally the first person law enforcement focuses their attention on in cases like this,” Bertolino said in a statement last week.

Regardless of whether my client had anything to do with Ms Petito’s disappearance, he continued, the threat that any comment made “will be used against you” is true.

“As a result, Mr Laundrie is not speaking on this topic on the advice of counsel,” he continued.

Some anonymous users of Yelp!, which does not provide an official industry rating of his talents, took aim at the New York lawyer and referred to his client’s family’s apparent lack of information.

“May your karma own you,” one user said. You are repulsive.” “Silence is reprehensible,” said another. One person returned from a trip in which two persons had gone.”

Bertolino, who received a one-star rating, was also panned by other users. “You could have been a hero if you had chosen morality and justice over the letter of the law, but now you. This is a condensed version of the information.