Since May, the Biden administration hasn’t updated the number of migrants released into the United States.

According to the Biden administration, around 2,000 migrants were admitted to the United States in May, but the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) claims the administration has refused to reveal a more current figure.

Since March, the ACLU has worked as a go-between for advocacy groups seeking to get the most vulnerable migrants through the border, sending petitions from up to 35 families each day in Tijuana and other border towns.

There is no set list of advocacy groups that file the petitions, and there is no explanation as to why some refugees are more likely to qualify for asylum than others. Because of the lack of openness, many asylum seekers rely on what they’ve heard from others.

Final judgments on who will be given asylum are made by US authorities, who also refuse to provide the criteria used to choose refugees and refuse to specify how many have been admitted.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Nelson Membreo has lived through a chickenpox outbreak, people’s extensive drug use, and night prowlers with knives in a crowded migrant family camp on Mexico’s side of the busiest U.S. border crossing.

However, he is no more vulnerable than the thousands of others waiting in Tijuana’s detention center for a chance to seek for humanitarian asylum in the United States. He was taken aback when he received word that he and his family had been chosen to seek asylum.

Before a border officer called his name, the 30-year-old Honduran replied, “God opened the way.” Membreo walked into the United States with his wife, son, and stepson, wheeling a large suitcase past concrete walls topped with barbed wire.

His perplexity reflects an opaque — albeit temporary — system put in place by the Biden administration, which entrusts immigration advocates with deciding which individuals receive a restricted number of slots to seek asylum in the United States.

To limit the spread of the coronavirus, President Joe Biden has maintained a Trump administration order that immediately expels foreigners from the nation without giving them the opportunity to request refuge. While Biden quickly excused youngsters traveling alone when he took office, his administration is discreetly letting more families and single adults to bypass the prohibition. According to a Justice Department attorney. This is a condensed version of the information.