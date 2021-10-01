Since Lawmakers’ ‘Horror Island’ Visit, the Rikers Jail Population Has Dropped By 400.

Since lawmakers denounced the jail’s conditions as barbaric last month, hundreds of detainees have been transported from Rikers Island.

Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan of New York City claimed on Friday that there are 400 fewer persons at the institution than there were on September 13—the day state and municipal authorities raised the alarm about the facility’s dysfunctional environment.

Democratic Assemblyman Kenny Burgos described the facility as a “horror island” during the walk-through tour, during which lawmakers witnessed one detainee’s attempted suicide.

The rapid adoption of the Less is More Act, which forbids recently paroled convicts from being jailed for a technical violation such as missing curfew, contributed to the drop in Rikers Island’s population, according to Fuleihan. The measure, according to the deputy mayor, permitted officials to release 165 people from custody.

Governor Kathy Hochul recently authorized the release of 191 Rikers Island detainees and the transfer of 200 more to state prisons.

When Hochul announced the revisions, he remarked, “I know what a pressure cooker looks like, I’ve worked in a kitchen a few times, and I’m trying to make sure it doesn’t blow up.”

Instead of risking transporting convicts, the governor also ordered state criminal courts in New York City to expand remote hearings. The move is meant to relieve the city’s Department of Corrections, which is responsible for staffing Rikers Island.

Officers have stopped reporting for duty, causing a staffing crisis on Rikers Island, which houses almost 6,000 detainees and employs thousands of others. According to the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association, officers are calling in sick due to hazardous circumstances, and the city hasn’t employed new officers in three years.

As a result of the scarcity, many employees are working double and triple shifts. Officials are paying bonuses, catered meals, and free transports to and from work for individuals working triple shifts.

During the committee hearing, New York City Correction Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi said, “The number of personnel unavailable to interact with detained individuals because they’re out ill, AWOL, or medically modified is unprecedented, and presents genuine issues for the department.”

Rikers Island will be decommissioned by 2026, according to a proposal. On Friday, Fuleihan emphasized that the facility’s troubles highlight the “urgent need” to permanently close the plant and construct a new one. This is a condensed version of the information.