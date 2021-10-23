Since June, Biden’s approval among independents has dropped by double digits, according to a poll.

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has been steadily declining in recent months, and his support among independent voters appears to have plummeted even more.

The president’s support rating among people who don’t identify with either major political party has dropped by double digits since June, according to Gallup’s newest research conducted from October 1 to 19. Only roughly a third of independents (34%) approve of Biden, a loss of 21 percentage points since a similar poll was conducted four months ago.

Furthermore, since August, Biden’s approval rating among independents has declined 9 points. Since Gallup first asked people about their approval or disapproval of Biden’s presidency in February, his support among independents has practically halved. It peaked at 61 percent at the start of his presidency, but has since plummeted to only 34% in October.

Meanwhile, Biden has a 42 percent overall approval rating among all voters. This is also a double-digit (14%) drop from June, when it was at 46 percent. Biden was endorsed by 57 percent of Americans in February. Biden’s approval rating has dropped dramatically among Democrats, from 98 percent at the start of his presidency to 92 percent presently.

In the third quarter of his first year in office, Biden’s job approval is lower than all but one of his predecessors, dating back to President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s first term in office in 1953. In the same time span of his presidency, only previous President Donald Trump had a lower approval rating. According to Gallup’s data, Biden’s third-quarter approval rating is only 44.7 percent, while Trump’s is only 36.9 percent.

The results of Gallup’s most recent poll are very similar to those of FiveThirtyEight’s compilation of recent surveys. Biden’s approval rating on the political website is 43.4 percent, with 50.7 percent disapproving of the president.

Despite the fact that Biden began his presidency with widespread public support and popularity, the government has been troubled by a succession of crises. Many voters appear to be dissatisfied with the president’s handling of those situations and leadership of the country.

Despite extensive vaccine availability, the COVID-19 pandemic exploded this summer, with hospitalizations and deaths rising substantially. Those who were hospitalized and died as a result of the new coronavirus were mostly from the. This is a condensed version of the information.