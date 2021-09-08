Since George Floyd’s death, over 180 Confederate monuments have been removed or relocated.

A six-meter bronze statue of General Robert E. Lee was hauled down today in the former Confederate capital of Richmond, Virginia, to the delight of people who gathered nearby.

With the demolition of this statue, the United States has rid itself of one of the country’s largest remaining Confederate monuments. Governor Ralph Northam came a step closer to the objective he outlined last June as the statue was reduced in half.

Northam stated, “This has been a long time coming, part of the healing process so Virginia can move forward and be a welcoming state with inclusivity and diversity.” “Any vestige like this that glorifies the Civil War’s failed cause has to be taken down.”

According to data compiled by the Southern Poverty Law Center and submitted to This website, more than 180 confederate monuments have been demolished after George Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020.

A total of 51 Confederate emblems have been relocated, renamed, or removed from public areas in the year 2021 alone. There are 11 monuments and 40 memorials in this figure. The Southern Poverty Law Center also identified 31 symbols that are scheduled to be removed. However, as the battle to deconstruct Lee’s monument demonstrated, destroying these Confederate emblems is difficult.

For more than a year, supporters tried to stop the Lee memorial from being removed through litigation. When Virginia’s Supreme Court decided in favor of its removal last week, plans were finally put in place.

Those in charge of the monument’s demolition encountered a number of challenges as the days leading up to its removal got closer. Devon Henry, a Black executive, was in charge of the company Team Henry Enterprises’ removal attempt. According to the Associated Press, Henry got a number of death threats as a result of his participation in the initiative.

Attempts to desecrate sculptures like Lee’s have sparked even more outrage. Plans to demolish another Lee monument in Charlottesville triggered a backlash by white supremacists, culminating in the 2017 Unite the Right demonstration, which resulted in three deaths and over 49 injuries.

President Joe Biden stated during last year's wave of statue removals in the wake of huge protests over the summer that the monuments should not remain up in America's cities.