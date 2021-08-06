Since 9/11, the Bin Laden family has sold their $28 million Bel Air mansion.

After sitting empty since 9/11, a mansion in Bel Air owned by Osama Bin Laden’s brother has finally been put on the market.

Ibrahim Bin Laden, Osama’s eldest half-brother, bought the seven-bedroom, five-bathroom home in the affluent Californian neighborhood in 1983.

He reportedly paid $1.6 million for the two-acre estate, but it’s now on the market for $28 million. The price was based on “land value,” according to the listing on Zillow and Coldwell Banker Realty, which also stated that this home was all about “location, location, location.”

The house, which has a bubblegum pink facade, has been abandoned for 20 years and requires “serious” renovations. Following the events in New York on September 11, 2001, which killed over 3,000 people, Ibrahim is alleged to have abandoned the property.

“Ready for renovating, owner has not been here for over 20 years,” according to the listing.

Ibrahim was reportedly on vacation when his brother’s terror strikes were carried out, and he never went home because of the relation his name had with the horror.

Ibrahim, his then-wife Christine Hartunian Sinay, and their daughter Sibba Hartunian are claimed to have lived on the property.

According to The New York Post, the family employed “full-time groundskeepers, home staff, chauffeurs, and private security,” according to an excerpt from Steve Coll’s book The Bin Ladens: An Arabian Family in the American Century.

