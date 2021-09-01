Since 9/11, Muslims in the United States have gained unprecedented political and cultural clout.

So far, Muslim Americans have had a successful year in 2021. The United States Senate, that bastion of partisan stalemate, confirmed the nation’s first Muslim as a federal district court judge and as chair of the Federal Trade Commission by an overwhelming margin. Five states’ legislatures have sworn in their first Muslim legislators, including a nonbinary, queer hijab-wearing representative from Oklahoma, of all places. This fall, three Detroit suburbs will elect their first Muslim mayors. Robert Saleh was named the first Muslim head coach of an American professional sports team by the New York Jets. The United States of Al, the first broadcast network sitcom with a Muslim lead character, premiered on CBS and was then renewed. And Sound of Metal’s Riz Ahmed became the first Muslim to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor.

“Everywhere I look, I see firsts,” says MLB Tonight sportscaster Adnan Virk, who made history as ESPN’s first Muslim on-air anchor in 2012.

As the 20th anniversary of September 11 approaches, many Muslim Americans have recently risen to positions of power and influence—in Washington and statehouses, on big screens and small screens, on playing fields and news desks—a development that few in the United States, Muslims included, could have predicted two decades ago. Anti-Muslim hate crimes exploded in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks by the radical Islamic sect Al-Qaeda, and the ensuing global “war on terror” to root out jihadists created a “climate of discrimination, fear, and intolerance” that surrounded people of Islamic faith in this country and lasted for years, according to one think tank. Then, just when anti-Muslim sentiment in the United States looked to be waning, Donald Trump was elected president in 2016 on a platform that was openly antagonistic to Muslims, revving it up once more.

Experts claim that coming of age in the post-9/11 climate inspired a new generation of young Muslims to become activists and utilize their voices in political and cultural arenas to dispel falsehoods. Some observers believe that they have found a receptive audience outside of the Muslim community, implying that many Americans are interested. This is a condensed version of the information.