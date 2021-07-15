Since 2020, the number of investigations into unruly airline passengers has more than tripled.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) most recent figures, the number of inquiries against rowdy airline customers has increased dramatically in the last year.

According to their records, as of July 13, the agency had received 3,420 allegations of rowdy passengers, had launched investigations into 555 of them, and had opened 80 enforcement proceedings. The figures reflect a significant increase over the figures from 2020, when the agency investigated only 183 rowdy passenger reports for the entire year. In other words, since last year, the overall number of disorderly passenger investigations has more than tripled, and 2021 is still a long way off. Previous years’ data appear to be consistent with 2020’s, with 146 and 159 investigations in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The troubling figures support the FAA’s press release from last week, in which the agency stated that nine individual passengers will be fined a total of $119,000 for allegedly violating federal regulations. The civil fines are part of the FAA’s “Zero Tolerance” program, which also includes a public service announcement film featuring “children explaining how to behave on a plane and expressing their dismay about rising rowdy passenger behavior.”

The nine people are accused of “interfering with flight attendants who instructed customers to respect cabin crew orders,” with incidents including “assaulting the flight crew and other passengers,” “drinking alcohol carried aboard the plane,” and “refusing to wear facemasks.”

Approximately 2,475 of the agency’s over 3,000 reports of rowdy passengers have been attributed to “passengers refusing to comply with the federal facemask rule,” a statistic that emphasizes the highly politicized character of mask-wearing in reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The FAA was contacted for additional comment by this website, but no response was received in time for publishing.

In January, the FAA implemented their Zero Tolerance policy in an effort to reduce the dramatic spike in disorderly behavior on planes. The FAA said on their website that "in the past, the agency has addressed unruly-passenger events utilizing a range of tactics ranging from warnings and counseling to civil penalties." "Under the new zero tolerance policy, the FAA will not issue warnings or counseling in these circumstances.