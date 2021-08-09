Since 1972, a man has eaten two Big Macs every day, totaling over 32,300 burgers.

Every receipt—and burger box—belongs to a man who has consumed at least two Big Macs every day for over half a decade.

Donald Gorske holds the Guinness World Record for the most Big Macs consumed in a lifetime, with 32,340 sandwiches consumed.

Gorske, a native of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, began his love affair with McDonald’s in 1972, shortly after purchasing his first car.

He proceeded to the golden arches and purchased three of McDonald’s famous burgers. He used to consume up to nine sandwiches every day at first.

"I drove directly to McDonald's, got my first three Big Macs, then got in the car and ate them," Guinness remarked about that first bite. "I threw the cartons in the back of my seat and started counting them from day one." Gorkse has meticulously filed away every burger receipt since 1972 along with the burger boxes. He even keeps track of how many he's eaten on a calendar to make sure he doesn't forget.

He’s amassed quite a collection over the years, chronicling how much McDonald’s branding has changed over half a century, and fellow fans have even sent him artifacts.

“I love hamburgers like no other food,” he exclaimed. After eating a Big Mac every day for the past 50 years, I’m approaching 50 years of eating them next year. This is a Big Mac from McDonald’s—the it’s best sandwich on the planet! When I like something, I stick with it.” After an initial binge of over 10 Big Macs per day, Gorske now limits himself to two, working out 14 times per week. On any given day, he eats nothing but sandwiches. He foregoes the fries in favor of Coca-Cola to wash down his burgers.

