Simone Biles’ sponsors are standing by her after she was forced to withdraw from the team and all-around competitions.

According to the Associated Press, Simone Biles’ sponsors, including Athleta and Visa, showed their support and stood with her choice to withdraw from the team and all-around Olympic gymnastics competition due to her mental health.

“In and out of competition, we stand behind Simone and support her well-being. Knowing how to take care of oneself is part of being the greatest. We are inspired by her leadership today and will support her throughout her journey,” Athleta stated.

In a statement, Visa praised her move, calling it “very bold.”

Biles was dubbed a “inspiration to us all” by Nabisco.

Biles is “showing us all that her courage and power extend will beyond the mat,” according to Core Power.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

It’s the latest example of sponsors honoring athletes who are being more candid about their mental health problems. When Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open earlier this year, she received considerable sympathy.

Biles has a long list of achievements in gymnastics, including four gold medals and a bronze at the 2016 Olympics. Since 2013, she has won five additional world championship all-around titles. As a result, the 24-year-old will leave a lasting sporting legacy that sponsors can profit from.

“Athletes like Simone are no longer regarded just for their physical prowess,” Jim Andrews, founder of A-Mark Partnership Strategies, stated. “She has cemented her position in gymnastics history and has shown to be an incredible spokeswoman and influencer who has a lot to offer brands even when she isn’t competing or retiring.”

In April, Biles parted ways with longstanding sponsor Nike to join Athleta, Gap’s sports clothing division. The Gold Over America victory tour, which will include Biles and other USA Gymnastics team members later this year, is part of Biles’ partnership with Athleta.

Biles stated at the time that she chose Athleta over Nike because she wanted to be associated with a company that shared her values.

In May, Biles said, “I feel like they work really closely with women and girls, letting them have a voice and kind of subverting those beauty standards.”

In June, Biles debuted her first ad campaign with Athleta, which featured a video that highlighted the individuals. This is a condensed version of the information.